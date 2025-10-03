What Recent Market Trends Mean for SKK Holdings Ltd’s (SKK) Stock

In the past week, SKK stock has gone up by 3.02%, with a monthly gain of 2.59% and a quarterly plunge of -34.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for SKK Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for SKK stock, with a simple moving average of -40.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) is 22.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKK is -1.19.

The public float for SKK is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On October 03, 2025, SKK’s average trading volume was 395.41K shares.

SKK stock’s latest price update

SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.27% in relation to its previous close of $0.41. However, the company has experienced a 3.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-16 that SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SKK Holdings Limited (“SKK” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SKK), a civil engineering service provider that specializes in subsurface utility works in Singapore, today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated April 14, 2025, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from February 28, 2025 to April 11, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

SKK Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.13% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for SKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for SKK Holdings Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%.

Based on SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SKK Holdings Ltd (SKK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.