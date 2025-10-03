What Recent Market Trends Mean for Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) Stock

In the past week, RLAY stock has gone up by 19.18%, with a monthly gain of 27.01% and a quarterly surge of 43.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Relay Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.10% for RLAY stock, with a simple moving average of 43.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLAY is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RLAY is 130.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.29% of that float. On October 03, 2025, RLAY’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

RLAY stock’s latest price update

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.88% in relation to its previous close of $5.32. However, the company has experienced a 19.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Sanjiv Patel – CEO, President & Director Donald Bergstrom – President of Research & Development Peter Rahmer – Chief Corporate Development Officer Conference Call Participants Sean Laaman – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Sean Laaman Head of Healthcare Research & Equity Analyst Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I’m Sean Laaman, Head of U.S. SMID Cap Biotech Equity Research here at the firm.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $15 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at 32.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +30.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +19.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw -26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Rahmer Peter, who sold 15,724 shares at the price of $3.68 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Rahmer Peter now owns 377,998 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $57,864 using the latest closing price.

Rahmer Peter, the insider of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sold 1,359 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Rahmer Peter is holding 393,722 shares at $5,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.06% for the present operating margin

-0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -37.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -46.24%, with -41.50% for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$380.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.