What Recent Market Trends Mean for Inter & Co Inc’s (INTR) Stock

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has gone down by -2.06% for the week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month and a 24.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for INTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for INTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) is above average at 19.76x. The 36-month beta value for INTR is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INTR is 237.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of INTR on October 03, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

INTR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has decreased by -2.60% when compared to last closing price of $9.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Investors interested in Financial – Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) and American Express (AXP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTR reach a price target of $6.80. The rating they have provided for INTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to INTR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

INTR Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.99. In addition, Inter & Co Inc saw 32.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inter & Co Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 12.12%, with 1.42% for asset returns.

Based on Inter & Co Inc (INTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.