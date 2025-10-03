What Recent Market Trends Mean for Dnow Inc’s (DNOW) Stock

The stock of Dnow Inc (DNOW) has gone down by -0.20% for the week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month and a 8.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for DNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for DNOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is above average at 19.92x. The 36-month beta value for DNOW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DNOW is 104.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. The average trading volume of DNOW on October 03, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

DNOW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) has decreased by -0.52% when compared to last closing price of $15.4.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Here is how DNOW (DNOW) and Graham (GHM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DNOW, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Dnow Inc saw 18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNOW starting from Munson Kelly T., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Munson Kelly T. now owns 114,975 shares of Dnow Inc, valued at $174,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dnow Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 7.29%, with 5.09% for asset returns.

Based on Dnow Inc (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $148.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Dnow Inc (DNOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.