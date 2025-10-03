What Recent Market Trends Mean for Custom Truck One Source Inc’s (CTOS) Stock

In the past week, CTOS stock has gone up by 7.04%, with a monthly gain of 5.45% and a quarterly surge of 24.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Custom Truck One Source Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for CTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 27.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTOS is 64.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On October 03, 2025, CTOS’s average trading volume was 766.69K shares.

CTOS stock’s latest price update

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.84% in relation to its previous close of $6.51. However, the company has experienced a 7.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, waste management and other infrastructure-related end markets, announced today the opening of a new location in Orlando, Florida on October 1, 2025. The new facility will enhance Custom Truck’s ability to better serve its customers in the Florida market and the broader Southeast region. The new location is in the heart of Orla.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTOS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CTOS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

CTOS Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc saw 85.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from PE One Source Holdings, LLC, who purchased 8,143,635 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jan 30 ’25. After this action, PE One Source Holdings, LLC now owns 156,743,635 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc, valued at $32,574,540 using the latest closing price.

PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, the 10% Owner of Custom Truck One Source Inc, purchased 8,143,635 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30 ’25, which means that PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC is holding 156,743,635 shares at $32,574,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -4.37%, with -1.01% for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $373.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.