What Recent Market Trends Mean for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s (ATAT) Stock

In the past week, ATAT stock has gone down by -4.11%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly surge of 8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.81% for ATAT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 26.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATAT is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATAT is 111.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ATAT’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

ATAT stock’s latest price update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47% in relation to its previous close of $36.46. However, the company has experienced a -4.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Investors interested in stocks from the Leisure and Recreation Services sector have probably already heard of Carnival (CCL) and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $48 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAT reach a price target of $34.40. The rating they have provided for ATAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATAT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

ATAT Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.89. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw 41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 46.30%, with 17.67% for asset returns.

Based on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 623.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.