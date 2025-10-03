Westlake Corporation (WLK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for WLK is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WLK is 32.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.30% of that float. The average trading volume for WLK on October 03, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

WLK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has increased by 4.05% when compared to last closing price of $76.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Royal Building Products™, a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), has launched two new shake colors under its DaVinci® Roofscapes brand: Timber Black and Blonde Cedar. Representing opposite ends of the color spectrum, each showcases the unique, natural variations of cedar that emerge depending on when, where and how it is harvested, opening a world of possibilities for nearly any home exterior. “The latest additions to our Nature Crafted Collection highlight DaVinci’s.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK’s stock has risen by 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly drop of -1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Westlake Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for WLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $90 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

WLK Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.01. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw -46.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who purchased 83 shares at the price of $93.39 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 83 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $7,751 using the latest closing price.

Buesinger Robert F., the EVP, PEM Segment Head of Westlake Corporation, sold 83 shares at $72.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Buesinger Robert F. is holding 0 shares at $6,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.64%, with -0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.