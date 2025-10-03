Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.53x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WAB is 169.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of WAB was 1.14M shares.

WAB stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35% compared to its previous closing price of $198.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that Wabtec (WAB) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

WAB’s Market Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has experienced a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.46% rise in the past month, and a -7.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for WAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for WAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $225 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WAB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

WAB Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.80. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Santana Rafael, who sold 1,799 shares at the price of $189.97 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Santana Rafael now owns 136,729 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $341,748 using the latest closing price.

Santana Rafael, the President and CEO of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sold 1,798 shares at $189.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Santana Rafael is holding 134,931 shares at $340,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.84%, with 5.87% for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.