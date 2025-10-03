Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WRN is 173.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRN on October 03, 2025 was 493.61K shares.

WRN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Copper & Gold Corp (AMEX: WRN) has decreased by -3.54% when compared to last closing price of $1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on its Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement (“ESE Statement”) submission for the Casino Project (the “Project”). The ESE Statement incorporates extensive technical work, including environmental and socio-economic baselines studies and assessments.

WRN’s Market Performance

Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) has seen a 3.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.49% gain in the past month and a 53.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for WRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for WRN’s stock, with a 56.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRN Trading at 28.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +28.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRN rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7535. In addition, Western Copper & Gold Corp saw 59.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRN

The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -1.90%, with -1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.