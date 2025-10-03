Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.62% in relation to previous closing price of $86.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) is above average at 11.24x. The 36-month beta value for WAL is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WAL is 104.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on October 03, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has seen a -3.14% decrease for the week, with a -4.52% drop in the past month and a 0.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for WAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to WAL, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

WAL Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.65. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from Bruckner Tim R, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $83.91 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Bruckner Tim R now owns 24,759 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $209,775 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 12.58%, with 1.01% for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.