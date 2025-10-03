Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.13% compared to its previous closing price of $26.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 results and other matters on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) is above average at 32.51x. The 36-month beta value for WERN is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WERN is 58.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume of WERN on October 03, 2025 was 809.84K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has seen a 6.05% increase in the past week, with a -3.37% drop in the past month, and a -1.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for WERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for WERN’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to WERN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

WERN Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.28. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.65%, with 1.74% for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $372.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.