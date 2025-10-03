Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX): A Technical Analysis

The public float for WGRX is 12.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGRX on October 03, 2025 was 3.29M shares.

WGRX stock’s latest price update

Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.10% compared to its previous closing price of $0.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (“Wellgistics Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WGRX), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment, today announced a strategic collaboration with TheracosBio, the manufacturer of Brenzavvy® (bexagliflozin), to make diabetes medications more affordable and accessible across the U.S. healthcare system. The joint effort leverages Wellgistics Health’s “maker-to-taker” platform – a direct pipeline that connects manufacturers to pharmacies and patients while bypassing costly intermediaries.

WGRX’s Market Performance

WGRX’s stock has fallen by -20.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.50% and a quarterly drop of -11.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.42% for Wellgistics Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.53% for WGRX’s stock, with a -62.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGRX Trading at -26.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares sank -41.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.42% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wellgistics Health Inc stands at -2.27%. The total capital return value is set at -3.32%. Equity return is now at value -5209.10%, with -155.15% for asset returns.

Based on Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 27.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.