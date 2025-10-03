Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (WCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: WCT) has jumped by 6.30% compared to previous close of $0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (“WCT” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WCT) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) on September 9, 2025 with certain investor for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value of $0.00005 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) of the Company, at a purchase price of about $0.04 per share in a private placement (the “Offering”).

Is It Worth Investing in Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: WCT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WCT is 4.13.

The public float for WCT is 8.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WCT on October 03, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

WCT’s Market Performance

WCT’s stock has seen a -2.56% decrease for the week, with a 82.43% rise in the past month and a 90.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.95% for Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.93% for WCT’s stock, with a -46.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WCT Trading at 51.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +84.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.16% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%.

Based on Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (WCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd (WCT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.