Weibo Corp ADR (WB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WB is 156.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on October 03, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

WB stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has soared by 2.31% in relation to previous closing price of $12.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-20 that China’s internet regulator said on Saturday it has directed its Beijing branch to impose disciplinary measures on livestreaming platform Kuaishou Technology and social media company Weibo.

WB’s Market Performance

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.64% rise in the past month, and a 34.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for WB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for WB’s stock, with a 28.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on May 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to WB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw 27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 10.77%, with 5.46% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $619.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.