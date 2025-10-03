Weatherford International plc’s (WFRD) Stock: A 1.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has gone down by -2.64% for the week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month and a 22.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for WFRD’s stock, with a 15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WFRD is 70.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on October 03, 2025 was 908.57K shares.

WFRD stock’s latest price update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has plunge by -5.12%relation to previous closing price of $69.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Weatherford Industrial Intelligence, a breakthrough digital portfolio unveiled at the Company’s flagship FWRD 2025 Technology Conference in Houston.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $108 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WFRD, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WFRD Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from GOLDMAN NEAL P, who purchased 12,000 shares at the price of $42.04 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL P now owns 25,311 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $504,529 using the latest closing price.

Sandhu Depinder, the EVP, Global Product Lines of Weatherford International plc, sold 14,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that Sandhu Depinder is holding 8,892 shares at $929,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 35.14%, with 9.38% for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.