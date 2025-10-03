Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH) is 11.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WDH is -0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WDH is 275.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 03, 2025, WDH’s average trading volume was 453.05K shares.

WDH stock’s latest price update

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.38% in comparison to its previous close of $1.89, however, the company has experienced a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 25th, Waterdrop Inc. released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (hereinafter “the Report”), which offers an in-depth overview of the Company’s progress and initiatives in corporate governance, technology innovation, product responsibility, talent development, environmental protection, and sustainable ecosystem development.

WDH’s Market Performance

Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) has experienced a -0.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.32% rise in the past month, and a 36.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for WDH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for WDH’s stock, with a 32.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2.10, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

WDH Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9078. In addition, Waterdrop Inc ADR saw 63.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.11%, with 6.99% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $191.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.