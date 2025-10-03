Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.19% in relation to its previous close of $175.12. However, the company has experienced a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the close of the stock market on October 21, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 69.64x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WCN is 256.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of WCN was 1.23M shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN’s stock has seen a 1.00% increase for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a -4.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for Waste Connections Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for WCN’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $221 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2025.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to WCN, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

WCN Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.84. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from Shea Patrick James, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $188.45 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Shea Patrick James now owns 20,671 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $942,259 using the latest closing price.

NIELSEN III ROBERT, the SR VP Operations of Waste Connections Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that NIELSEN III ROBERT is holding 3,250 shares at $190,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.88%, with 3.22% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.