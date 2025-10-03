Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, WRBY stock has gone down by -3.75%, with a monthly gain of 4.67% and a quarterly surge of 18.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Warby Parker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for WRBY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WRBY is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WRBY is 98.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.25% of that float. On October 03, 2025, WRBY’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

WRBY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) has plunged by -2.54% when compared to previous closing price of $27.13, but the company has seen a -3.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that Warby Parker (WRBY) is transitioning from a DTC discount brand to a profitable brick-and-mortar retailer, rapidly expanding its U.S. store footprint. WRBY’s high valuation is justified by strong growth prospects, rising margins, and successful targeting of wealthier, repeat customers. The company’s store expansion strategy, higher-priced offerings, and partnerships like Target pop-ups support sustained revenue and EBITDA growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for WRBY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for WRBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $28 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WRBY, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

WRBY Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRBY fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Warby Parker Inc saw 61.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRBY starting from Gilboa David Abraham, who sold 58,360 shares at the price of $27.58 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Gilboa David Abraham now owns 32,861 shares of Warby Parker Inc, valued at $1,609,569 using the latest closing price.

Gilboa David Abraham, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Warby Parker Inc, sold 600 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Gilboa David Abraham is holding 32,861 shares at $16,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Warby Parker Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.67%, with -1.40% for asset returns.

Based on Warby Parker Inc (WRBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 721.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.