Vtex (VTEX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has decreased by -0.37% when compared to last closing price of $4.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the backbone for connected commerce and the only vendor named a Gartner® ‘Customers’ Choice’ for two consecutive years, unveiled a bold expansion of its enterprise-grade capabilities at VTEX Vision 2025, its annual digital showcase. This year’s release introduces new solutions tailored for B2B complexity, personalized omnichannel experiences, and an agentic AI workforce that drives operational excellence through automation. B2B Enterprise: Tailored.

Is It Worth Investing in Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VTEX is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTEX is 67.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume for VTEX on October 03, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

VTEX’s Market Performance

VTEX’s stock has seen a 1.24% increase for the week, with a 8.80% rise in the past month and a -32.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for Vtex The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for VTEX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTEX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VTEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to VTEX, setting the target price at $7.30 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

VTEX Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Vtex saw -40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vtex stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.33%, with 3.71% for asset returns.

Based on Vtex (VTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vtex (VTEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.