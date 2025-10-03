Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG)’s stock price has soared by 7.73% in relation to previous closing price of $29.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that European leader in space infrastructure, payload integration and mission operations joins Starlab to strengthen international reach and extend capabilities for Starlab customers HOUSTON and SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Starlab Space LLC at the 76th International Astronautical Congress today announced that Space Applications Services, a Belgium-based leader in space engineering and payload integration, has joined the company as a joint venture partner and investor.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VOYG is 50.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOYG on October 03, 2025 was 952.32K shares.

VOYG’s Market Performance

VOYG’s stock has seen a 9.46% increase for the week, with a 11.67% rise in the past month and a -24.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for Voyager Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for VOYG’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VOYG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VOYG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for VOYG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VOYG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

VOYG Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.17% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYG starting from Smith Robert Marshall, who purchased 967 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, Smith Robert Marshall now owns 967 shares of Voyager Technologies Inc, valued at $29,977 using the latest closing price.

Innovation X Venture Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Voyager Technologies Inc, purchased 100,000 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Innovation X Venture Partners, is holding 2,086,310 shares at $3,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Technologies Inc stands at -0.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%.

Based on Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.