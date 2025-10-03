Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR)’s stock price has increased by 15.41% compared to its previous closing price of $1.83. However, the company has seen a 26.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-10-01 that Volato Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire M2i Global (OTC:MTWO), a move that pairs a U.S. private aviation operator with a company focused on building a supply chain for critical minerals.

Is It Worth Investing in Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOAR is 0.88.

The public float for SOAR is 2.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOAR on October 03, 2025 was 1.46M shares.

SOAR’s Market Performance

SOAR stock saw an increase of 26.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.95% and a quarterly increase of 66.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.79% for Volato Group Inc (SOAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.27% for SOAR stock, with a simple moving average of -18.16% for the last 200 days.

SOAR Trading at 32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAR rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6617. In addition, Volato Group Inc saw -74.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOAR starting from Cooper Nicholas James, who sold 21,258 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Cooper Nicholas James now owns 3,327,374 shares of Volato Group Inc, valued at $26,913 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Nicholas James, the Director of Volato Group Inc, sold 3,128 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that Cooper Nicholas James is holding 3,350,432 shares at $4,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Volato Group Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -398.23%, with -13.76% for asset returns.

Based on Volato Group Inc (SOAR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 263.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 7.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.