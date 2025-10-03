Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has decreased by -5.32% compared to its previous closing price of $17.1. However, the company has seen a -9.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-19 that Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2025) – Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the “Corporation”) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with an arm’s length lender, for loan in the principal sum of AU$20,000,000 loan (the “Loan”). The Loan will be advanced in two instalments, matures on September 19, 2027, and funds advanced bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, payable monthly.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTLE is 30.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.50% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of VTLE was 1.47M shares.

VTLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has seen a -9.30% decrease in the past week, with a -8.12% drop in the past month, and a -4.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for VTLE’s stock, with a -23.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTLE

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTLE reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VTLE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

VTLE Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Vital Energy Inc saw -39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Campbell Richard D, the 10% Owner of Vital Energy Inc, sold 250,000 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Campbell Richard D is holding 7,618,933 shares at $4,562,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -30.17%, with -14.39% for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $702.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.