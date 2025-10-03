Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a -17.39% drop in the past month, and a -23.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for VIRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc (NYSE: VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc (NYSE: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VIRT is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for VIRT is 79.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRT on October 03, 2025 was 971.73K shares.

VIRT stock’s latest price update

Virtu Financial Inc (NYSE: VIRT)’s stock price has soared by 0.38% in relation to previous closing price of $34.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-10-02 that The SEC’s plan to allow blockchain stock trading permits tokenized stocks on crypto exchanges for faster, 24/7 trading.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VIRT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

VIRT Trading at -14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.02. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Fairclough Brett, who sold 90,701 shares at the price of $42.40 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Fairclough Brett now owns 0 shares of Virtu Financial Inc, valued at $3,846,049 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 28.75%, with 2.28% for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.