VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS): A Technical Analysis

VFS has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VFS is 49.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on October 03, 2025 was 525.57K shares.

VFS stock’s latest price update

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ: VFS) has increased by 0.44% when compared to last closing price of $3.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS) has seen a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.58% decline in the past month and a -7.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for VFS’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to VFS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

VFS Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd saw -12.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.93% for the present operating margin

-0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for VinFast Auto Ltd stands at -1.32%. The total capital return value is set at 19.19%.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated -0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$51.85 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.