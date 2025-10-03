Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) has dropped by -1.49% compared to previous close of $8.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that In the Zacks Oil and Gas – International E&P industry, VET, EGY, and CRNCY stand out with resilience amid oversupply risks and volatile demand trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VET is 152.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of VET was 988.58K shares.

VET’s Market Performance

VET stock saw an increase of -4.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.61% and a quarterly increase of 5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Vermilion Energy Inc (VET). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for VET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

VET Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.40%, with 1.89% for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $761.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.