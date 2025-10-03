Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00%relation to previous closing price of $33.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding common stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) Right Now?

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VBTX is 52.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VBTX on October 03, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

VBTX’s Market Performance

VBTX’s stock has seen a -1.64% decrease for the week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month and a 19.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Veritex Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for VBTX’s stock, with a 20.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBTX reach a price target of $31.50. The rating they have provided for VBTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VBTX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.92. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Karaba Martin Dominic, who sold 2,203 shares at the price of $34.35 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Karaba Martin Dominic now owns 0 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc, valued at $75,678 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.25%, with 0.92% for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $158.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.