Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85% in comparison to its previous close of $249.55, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that The Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stock list for October 2025 targets a 12% long-term return, despite underperforming SPY and VIG in September. These 15 stocks offer a 1.4% average yield and have grown dividends at 19.1% annually over five years, with many trading at significant discounts. Recent changes include six new additions, with expected long-term CAGRs near 20% based on dividend yield theory and valuation metrics.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRSK is 139.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for VRSK on October 03, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK’s stock has seen a 1.38% increase for the week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month and a -18.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Verisk Analytics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for VRSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $280 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

VRSK Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.32. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Mann Elizabeth, who sold 300 shares at the price of $254.72 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Mann Elizabeth now owns 15,165 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $76,416 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 245.09%, with 19.02% for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.