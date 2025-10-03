VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Stock Observes 0.54% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 9.69% gain in the past month, and a 30.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for VRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for VRME’s stock, with a 0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRME is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VRME is 9.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of VRME on October 03, 2025 was 3.55M shares.

VRME stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) has jumped by 10.13% compared to previous close of $0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC (“PeriShip Global”), (together “VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and data-rich brand enhancement services, announced today an update on its services.

VRME Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9283. In addition, VerifyMe Inc saw -31.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRME starting from LAFFER ARTHUR B, who purchased 14,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, LAFFER ARTHUR B now owns 328,911 shares of VerifyMe Inc, valued at $9,939 using the latest closing price.

LAFFER ARTHUR B, the Director of VerifyMe Inc, purchased 14,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that LAFFER ARTHUR B is holding 61,925 shares at $9,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for VerifyMe Inc stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -28.37%, with -21.83% for asset returns.

Based on VerifyMe Inc (VRME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In summary, VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.