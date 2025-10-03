Verastem Inc (VSTM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s stock price has increased by 2.16% compared to its previous closing price of $8.8. However, the company has seen a 4.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Verastem (VSTM) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSTM is 57.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.46% of that float. On October 03, 2025, VSTM’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM’s stock has seen a 4.41% increase for the week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month and a 87.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for Verastem Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for VSTM’s stock, with a 38.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, Verastem Inc saw 200.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sold 57 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 109,863 shares of Verastem Inc, valued at $518 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Verastem Inc, sold 25 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 109,838 shares at $231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

19.97% for the present operating margin

1.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc stands at 21.25%. The total capital return value is set at -1.07%. Equity return is now at value -437.92%, with -110.30% for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -58.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$125.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -59.23. The receivables turnover for the company is -3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verastem Inc (VSTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.