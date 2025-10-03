Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has soared by 2.84% in relation to previous closing price of $57.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS ) Citi’s 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference September 3, 2025 9:30 AM EDT Company Participants Guy Melamed – CFO & COO David Gibson – Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs Conference Call Participants Fatima Boolani – Citigroup Inc., Research Division Presentation Fatima Boolani Director & Co-Head of Software Research Research team here at Citi and very excited to host you all on day 1 of the Citi TMT Conference, and I am very excited to have Varonis on stage with me. To my left, CFO, COO Guy Melamed and to his left, David Gibson.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

VRNS has 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRNS is 106.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on October 03, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stock saw an increase of 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.27% and a quarterly increase of 16.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for VRNS’s stock, with a 23.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $80 based on the research report published on August 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 11th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.75. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Melamed Guy, who sold 3,892 shares at the price of $59.52 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Melamed Guy now owns 413,605 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $231,652 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc, sold 1,500 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 412,105 shares at $89,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -25.73%, with -7.60% for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$63.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.