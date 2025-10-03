Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) has jumped by 2.03% compared to previous close of $5.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it has agreed on a collaborative framework with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the resolution of certain disputes regarding HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) and tradipitant. Key features of the agreement include: The FDA will conduct an expedited re-review of the partial clinical hold preventing long term clinical studies of tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness by November 26, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VNDA is 55.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% of that float. On October 03, 2025, VNDA’s average trading volume was 476.25K shares.

VNDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has seen a 3.24% increase in the past week, with a 13.47% rise in the past month, and a 7.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.25% for VNDA’s stock, with a 15.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on October 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNDA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos now owns 2,335,731 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $41,500 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 7,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 97,082 shares at $32,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.33%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -13.01%, with -10.49% for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$32.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.