Valaris Ltd (VAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL)'s stock price has plunge by -1.99%relation to previous closing price of $51.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) is 13.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VAL is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VAL is 63.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.10% of that float. On October 03, 2025, VAL’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

VAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Valaris Ltd (VAL) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a 2.47% rise in the past month, and a 10.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for VAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for VAL stock, with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAL stocks, with Clarksons Platou repeating the rating for VAL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VAL in the upcoming period, according to Clarksons Platou is $54 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAL reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for VAL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VAL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

VAL Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAL fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.16. In addition, Valaris Ltd saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAL starting from Luca Gilles, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $48.84 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Luca Gilles now owns 81,269 shares of Valaris Ltd, valued at $1,709,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valaris Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.23%, with 6.18% for asset returns.

Based on Valaris Ltd (VAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $577.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valaris Ltd (VAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.