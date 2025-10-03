Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) is above average at 20.99x. The 36-month beta value for MTN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTN is 35.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.91% of that float. The average trading volume of MTN on October 03, 2025 was 642.99K shares.

MTN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has increased by 0.92% when compared to last closing price of $154.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-10-02 that Vail Resorts (MTN 2.96%) recently reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results (for the period ended July 31) and provided an initial outlook for fiscal 2026, giving investors several important updates. The company, known for its Epic Pass and a resort portfolio that includes Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb, also maintained its quarterly dividend at $2.22 per share.

MTN’s Market Performance

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has experienced a 5.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month, and a -5.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for MTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for MTN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MTN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $167 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTN reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for MTN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to MTN, setting the target price at $256 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

MTN Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.81. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from Korch Angela A, who purchased 200 shares at the price of $157.00 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Korch Angela A now owns 3,156 shares of Vail Resorts Inc, valued at $31,400 using the latest closing price.

Korch Angela A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Vail Resorts Inc, purchased 185 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Korch Angela A is holding 2,956 shares at $29,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 48.78%, with 4.88% for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $870.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.