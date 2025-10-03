VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has gone down by -6.12% for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a 4.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for EGY’s stock, with a 3.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EGY is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EGY is 101.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for EGY on October 03, 2025 was 781.63K shares.

EGY stock’s latest price update

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.31% in comparison to its previous close of $3.9, however, the company has experienced a -6.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that In the Zacks Oil and Gas – International E&P industry, VET, EGY, and CRNCY stand out with resilience amid oversupply risks and volatile demand trends.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Pruckl Thor, who sold 10,169 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Pruckl Thor now owns 174,992 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc, valued at $40,168 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 7.60%, with 4.06% for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $286.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.