United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) has jumped by 1.20% compared to previous close of $438.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that UTHR reports strong TETON-2 results for Tyvaso in IPF, showing lung function gains and eyeing a major new market.

Is It Worth Investing in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) is 17.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UTHR is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UTHR is 43.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. On October 03, 2025, UTHR’s average trading volume was 756.65K shares.

UTHR’s Market Performance

The stock of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has seen a 4.24% increase in the past week, with a 13.28% rise in the past month, and a 50.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for UTHR’s stock, with a 34.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $569 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTHR reach a price target of $405. The rating they have provided for UTHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UTHR, setting the target price at $314 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

UTHR Trading at 25.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $415.41. In addition, United Therapeutics Corp saw 23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, the Chairperson & CEO of United Therapeutics Corp, sold 4,000 shares at $434.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02 ’25, which means that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A is holding 130 shares at $1,739,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corp stands at 0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 19.30%, with 16.98% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.