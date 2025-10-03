Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Osisko Development Corp’s (ODV) Stock

The stock of Osisko Development Corp (ODV) has gone up by 5.06% for the week, with a 16.49% rise in the past month and a 46.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for ODV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for ODV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ODV is 93.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume for ODV on October 03, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

ODV stock’s latest price update

Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.06% compared to its previous closing price of $3.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its infill and exploration diamond drill, and development sampling campaigns in the Lowhee Zone within the Company’s permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo” or the “Project”), located in central British Columbia (“B.C.”), Canada. The program to date has consisted of approximately 6,471 meters (“m”) of underground infill drilling and approximately 398 m of chip and rock saw channel sampling.

ODV Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODV rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Osisko Development Corp saw 55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.33% for the present operating margin

-1.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Osisko Development Corp stands at -19.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -25.37%, with -17.13% for asset returns.

Based on Osisko Development Corp (ODV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 85.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Osisko Development Corp (ODV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.