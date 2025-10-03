Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Marriott International, Inc’s (MAR) Stock

In the past week, MAR stock has gone up by 2.11%, with a monthly gain of 0.50% and a quarterly plunge of -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Marriott International, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.05x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MAR is 224.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of MAR was 1.35M shares.

MAR stock’s latest price update

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.81%relation to previous closing price of $261.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orlando World Center Marriott’s 2025 holiday entertainment features fireworks, drone shows, festive activations and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $284 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $303. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAR, setting the target price at $330 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

MAR Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.48. In addition, Marriott International, Inc saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $268.28 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 5,706 shares of Marriott International, Inc, valued at $670,710 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%.

Based on Marriott International, Inc (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.