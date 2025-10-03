Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ) Stock

In the past week, JAZZ stock has gone up by 7.36%, with a monthly gain of 4.17% and a quarterly surge of 25.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JAZZ is 57.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.19% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 738.67K shares.

JAZZ stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.23%relation to previous closing price of $136.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and risk of death by 27% in pivotal Phase 3 IMforte trial Zepzelca and atezolizumab combination added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Guidelines for SCLC For U.S. media and investors only DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) or atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs (Tecentriq Hybreza®) as a maintenance treatment for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed after first-line induction therapy with atezolizumab, carboplatin and etoposide.1 The approval marks the first combination therapy for first-line maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC, a fast-growing and aggressive cancer with limited treatment options. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) updated the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology® (NCCN Guidelines®) for SCLC to include the Zepzelca and atezolizumab combination as a preferred regimen for patients whose disease has not progressed following four cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy and atezolizumab induction.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $152 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $179, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

JAZZ Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.45. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $128.62 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 429,973 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $771,690 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -10.84%, with -3.63% for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 9.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.