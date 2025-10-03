Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of InfuSystem Holdings Inc’s (INFU) Stock

In the past week, INFU stock has gone up by 1.45%, with a monthly decline of -1.32% and a quarterly surge of 67.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for InfuSystem Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for INFU stock, with a simple moving average of 46.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU) Right Now?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.22x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INFU is 18.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of INFU was 233.63K shares.

INFU stock’s latest price update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU)’s stock price has plunge by 2.64%relation to previous closing price of $10.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfuSystem to Present at 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 9, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFU stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for INFU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for INFU in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFU reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INFU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to INFU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

INFU Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFU rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, InfuSystem Holdings Inc saw 61.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFU starting from Shuda Scott, who sold 5,752 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Shuda Scott now owns 94,000 shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc, valued at $55,622 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for InfuSystem Holdings Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 9.39%, with 4.84% for asset returns.

Based on InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.