Understanding the 4.16% Volatility Levels of Veracyte Inc’s (VCYT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has gone up by 8.56% for the week, with a 16.36% rise in the past month and a 29.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.88% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) is above average at 107.09x. The 36-month beta value for VCYT is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VCYT is 76.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.87% of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on October 03, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

VCYT stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60% compared to its previous closing price of $36.21. However, the company has seen a 8.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to VCYT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at 19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.03. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.24%, with 2.04% for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13828.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.