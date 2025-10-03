Understanding the 1.77% Volatility Levels of Kemper Corporation’s (KMPR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a -6.56% drop in the past month, and a -20.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for KMPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for KMPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Right Now?

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KMPR is 62.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMPR on October 03, 2025 was 891.61K shares.

KMPR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has dropped by -0.69% compared to previous close of $50.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction (“ASR”) under an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $150 million of its outstanding common stock. The ASR will be completed under Kemper’s previously announced $550 million share repurchase authorizations. “This accelerated share repurchase reflects our strong confidence in the business and our disciplined approach to creating share.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KMPR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

KMPR Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.32. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from LADERMAN GERALD, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $49.37 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, LADERMAN GERALD now owns 24,635 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $148,110 using the latest closing price.

Canida Teresa Alvarez, the Director of Kemper Corporation, purchased 2,000 shares at $48.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that Canida Teresa Alvarez is holding 28,521 shares at $97,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.21%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.