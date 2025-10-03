Understanding the 1.24% Volatility Levels of Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bank of Montreal (BMO) has gone down by -2.33% for the week, with a 1.92% rise in the past month and a 13.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.24% for BMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for BMO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is above average at 15.57x. The 36-month beta value for BMO is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BMO is 715.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BMO on October 03, 2025 was 675.57K shares.

BMO stock’s latest price update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06% compared to its previous closing price of $130.28. However, the company has seen a -2.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. kitco.com reported 2025-09-30 that Neils Christensen has a diploma in journalism from Lethbridge College and has more than a decade of reporting experience working for news organizations throughout Canada. His experiences include covering territorial and federal politics in Nunavut, Canada.

BMO Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.86. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 39.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 10.20%, with 0.61% for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 24.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.