Understanding the 1.20% Volatility Levels of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s (CEF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has gone up by 3.09% for the week, with a 10.51% rise in the past month and a 20.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.20% for CEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for CEF stock, with a simple moving average of 26.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) is above average at 4.48x. The 36-month beta value for CEF is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CEF is 193.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of CEF on October 03, 2025 was 655.72K shares.

CEF stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF)'s stock price has decreased by -0.60% compared to its previous closing price of $36.93. However, the company has seen a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CEF Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 49.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

2.05% for the present operating margin

2.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stands at 2.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.