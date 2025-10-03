TRX Gold Corp (TRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TRX Gold Corp (AMEX: TRX) is above average at 474.69x. The 36-month beta value for TRX is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TRX is 278.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of TRX on October 03, 2025 was 979.38K shares.

TRX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRX Gold Corp (AMEX: TRX) has plunged by -1.25% when compared to previous closing price of $0.62, but the company has seen a 9.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that Winter Park, Florida, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tron Inc. (Nasdaq: TRON) (the “Company”), an innovation leader at the intersection of blockchain, entertainment, and digital assets, today announced the expansion of its TRON (TRX) token treasury holdings to over $220 million.

TRX’s Market Performance

TRX Gold Corp (TRX) has seen a 9.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.40% gain in the past month and a 85.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for TRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.14% for TRX’s stock, with a 77.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TRX Trading at 42.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +53.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRX rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5407. In addition, TRX Gold Corp saw 57.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for TRX Gold Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 0.55%, with 0.29% for asset returns.

Based on TRX Gold Corp (TRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, TRX Gold Corp (TRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.