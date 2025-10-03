TrueBlue Inc (TBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TrueBlue Inc (NYSE: TBI) has dropped by -11.22% compared to previous close of $6.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that it will participate in William Blair’s inaugural Human Capital Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The conference will include a virtual fireside chat with Taryn Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueBlue, and Carl Schweihs, Chief Financial Officer, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueBlue Inc (NYSE: TBI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TBI is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TBI is 28.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for TBI on October 03, 2025 was 181.10K shares.

TBI’s Market Performance

TBI stock saw a decrease of -10.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for TrueBlue Inc (TBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for TBI’s stock, with a -10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TBI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for TBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TBI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

TBI Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBI fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, TrueBlue Inc saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBI starting from Schweihs Carl, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Schweihs Carl now owns 169,051 shares of TrueBlue Inc, valued at $13,125 using the latest closing price.

Owen Taryn R, the CEO and President of TrueBlue Inc, purchased 12,735 shares at $5.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Owen Taryn R is holding 414,932 shares at $75,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueBlue Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -10.53%, with -4.85% for asset returns.

Based on TrueBlue Inc (TBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TrueBlue Inc (TBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.