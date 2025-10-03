Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH) Stock Showcases 3.95% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH) has seen a 2.96% increase in the past week, with a 50.28% gain in the past month, and a 267.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for TDTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for TDTH’s stock, with a 10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: TDTH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDTH is 7.56.

On October 03, 2025, TDTH’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

TDTH stock’s latest price update

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: TDTH)'s stock price has soared by 8.97% in relation to previous closing price of $0.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDTH Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +53.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDTH rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9509. In addition, Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR saw -73.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.33% for the present operating margin

0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR stands at -17.45%. The total capital return value is set at -4.78%.

Based on Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -183.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.