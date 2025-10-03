TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) has increased by 1.00% when compared to last closing price of $51.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that WINCHESTER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, today announced that it has named Prithvi (Prith) Gandhi as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective October 6, 2025. Mr. Gandhi brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience, having served in CFO, FP&A, strategy and corporate development roles across the building products, manufacturing, basic mater.

Is It Worth Investing in TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 30.22x. The 36-month beta value for TREX is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TREX is 106.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.83% of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on October 03, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stock saw a decrease of 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for TREX Co., Inc (TREX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for TREX’s stock, with a -14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $75 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to TREX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.72. In addition, TREX Co., Inc saw -21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Fernandez Amy M., who sold 1,538 shares at the price of $64.18 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Fernandez Amy M. now owns 22,953 shares of TREX Co., Inc, valued at $98,711 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 19.81%, with 13.30% for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3574.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $360.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, TREX Co., Inc (TREX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.