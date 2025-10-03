Trading Update: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Stock Endures 6.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen a 11.41% increase in the past week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month, and a 31.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.88% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.60% for ZNTL’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZNTL is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZNTL is 58.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.81% of that float. The average trading volume for ZNTL on October 03, 2025 was 751.92K shares.

ZNTL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has increased by 7.79% when compared to last closing price of $1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that on October 1, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Zentalis’ Board of Directors granted the following equity awards: non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 400,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to James B. Bucher, JD, who joined the Company as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 15,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to two (2) additional newly hired employees. The stock options were granted under the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (2022 Inducement Plan) as an inducement material to each such individual entering into employment with Zentalis in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5285. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -54.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchased 21,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 281,192 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,373 using the latest closing price.

Bruns Ingmar, the Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that Bruns Ingmar is holding 36,629 shares at $45,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -6.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.59%. Equity return is now at value -49.55%, with -38.60% for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$186.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.