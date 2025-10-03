Trading Update: Picard Medical Inc (PMI) Stock Endures 7.93% Monthly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.93% for PMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.20% for PMI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Picard Medical Inc (AMEX: PMI) Right Now?

The public float for PMI is 25.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of PMI was 2.64M shares.

PMI stock’s latest price update

Picard Medical Inc (AMEX: PMI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.51% in relation to its previous close of $8.84. However, the company has experienced a 11.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that – Patent portfolio secures innovation for the future of heart replacement – TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first U.S. and Canadian commercially-approved total artificial heart, today announced the strengthening of its intellectual property portfolio with the recent grant of U.S. Patent No.

PMI Trading at 26.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +59.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for PMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.31% for the present operating margin

-0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Picard Medical Inc stands at -6.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.44%.

Based on Picard Medical Inc (PMI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Picard Medical Inc (PMI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.