Trading Update: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Stock Endures 6.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has gone up by 10.78% for the week, with a 24.63% rise in the past month and a -21.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.18% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.37% for MXCT stock, with a simple moving average of -38.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MXCT is 97.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of MXCT was 814.06K shares.

MXCT stock’s latest price update

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.28% in relation to its previous close of $1.61. However, the company has experienced a 10.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced a restructuring of its operations to better align resources with its strategic priorities. This plan includes a reduction of approximately 34% of the Company’s global workforce, inclusive of employees engaged through employer-of-record (EOR) arrangements. Anticipated annualized savings as a result of this action are expected to be approximately $13.6 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to MXCT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5362. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -54.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Hemrajani Rekha, who sold 10,684 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Hemrajani Rekha now owns 39,893 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $22,378 using the latest closing price.

Swirsky Douglas J, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of MaxCyte Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’25, which means that Swirsky Douglas J is holding 161,811 shares at $64,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.47% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc stands at -1.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -21.73%, with -19.00% for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$46.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.